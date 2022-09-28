Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock opened at 8.11 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Electric has a 12-month low of 7.01 and a 12-month high of 12.04.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

In related news, major shareholder I-Pulse Inc. sold 833,332 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total value of 6,666,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,172,161 shares in the company, valued at 81,377,288. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Ivanhoe Electric news, CEO Robert M. Friedland bought 416,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 8.00 per share, with a total value of 3,333,328.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,962,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 71,700,456. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder I-Pulse Inc. sold 833,332 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.00, for a total transaction of 6,666,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,172,161 shares in the company, valued at 81,377,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IE. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $69,384,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,930,000. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,213,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,094,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,915,000. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.