J2 Capital Management Inc Cuts Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

J2 Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 18.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,986 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE AEM traded up $2.62 on Wednesday, reaching $40.27. 335,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,129. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

