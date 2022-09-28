J2 Capital Management Inc Has $2.41 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

J2 Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,057 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 3.7% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,604,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,329,000 after acquiring an additional 804,689 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,320,000 after acquiring an additional 113,575 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,919,000 after purchasing an additional 675,688 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,894,000 after purchasing an additional 117,634 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

HDV stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.69. 30,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,382. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.96 and a 12 month high of $110.91.

