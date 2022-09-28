J2 Capital Management Inc Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

J2 Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,322 shares during the period. Cambria Tail Risk ETF comprises approximately 9.2% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TAIL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 673,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 382,949 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the second quarter valued at about $393,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000.

Get Cambria Tail Risk ETF alerts:

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TAIL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.47. The stock had a trading volume of 625,638 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $16.83.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.