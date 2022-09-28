J2 Capital Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

CMI traded up $4.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.28. The stock had a trading volume of 12,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.27.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.98%.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.22.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

