J2 Capital Management Inc Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 21,149 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 69,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $52.46. 15,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,526. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day moving average is $57.26. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.43 and a one year high of $63.67.

