J2 Capital Management Inc Sells 213 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

J2 Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.99. 36,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,801. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $187.57 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.