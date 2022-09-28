J2 Capital Management Inc Sells 614 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

J2 Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Newmont Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on NEM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.94.

NYSE NEM traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $42.00. 347,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,916,925. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.95. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

