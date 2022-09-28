J2 Capital Management Inc Takes Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 29,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,002,000 after purchasing an additional 53,550 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Shares of HLI stock traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $76.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $74.18 and a one year high of $122.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.79 and its 200 day moving average is $83.53.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $418.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.08 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 32.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

