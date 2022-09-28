Jabil (NYSE:JBL) to Buyback $1.00 billion in Shares

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE JBL traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $57.42. 2,264,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.27. Jabil has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $72.11.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jabil will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.50%.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,807.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,902,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.