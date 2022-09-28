Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the August 31st total of 76,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of JSPR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,608. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $18.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $2,396,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $4,239,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Jasper Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

