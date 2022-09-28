Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 535.45 ($6.47) and last traded at GBX 537.50 ($6.49). 5 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 542.50 ($6.56).

Jersey Electricity Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £164.69 million and a PE ratio of 1,221.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 558.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 565.80.

Jersey Electricity Company Profile

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and home solutions, including heating systems and hot water, renewable energy, electric transport and related chargers, amenity lighting, air conditioning, and CosyCare maintenance.

