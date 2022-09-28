Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.22

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.22 and last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Jiangsu Expressway from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Jiangsu Expressway Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00.

Jiangsu Expressway Cuts Dividend

About Jiangsu Expressway

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th were paid a $1.2159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%.

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Wufengshan Bridge, Jiangyin Bridge, and Sujiahang Expressway toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China.

