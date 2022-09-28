Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Short Interest Update

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,700 shares, an increase of 382.4% from the August 31st total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Jiuzi Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JZXN traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,536. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. Jiuzi has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $3.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jiuzi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Jiuzi worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jiuzi Company Profile

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its variable interest entity in Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates Jiuzi retail stores that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts. As of March 15, 2022, it operated 37 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store in the People's Republic of China.

