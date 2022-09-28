Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Joeben Bevirt Sells 18,500 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,530,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,652,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joeben Bevirt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Joeben Bevirt sold 120,599 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $602,995.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Joeben Bevirt purchased 35,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $193,550.00.

NYSE:JOBY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.86. 2,650,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,548,389. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). On average, research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,308,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,151,000 after acquiring an additional 303,665 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $1,618,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $8,656,000. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $45,490,000. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

