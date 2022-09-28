John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Holdings Cut by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC lessened its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,302,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,513 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 8.09% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $35,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JHMD. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 62,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of JHMD stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.99. 36,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,634. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57.

