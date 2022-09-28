John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Signature Securities Group Corporation owned approximately 0.12% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JHMM traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,452. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.17. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $42.32 and a 1-year high of $56.82.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.