Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International comprises 2.2% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 722.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 121.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.89. The company had a trading volume of 15,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average is $55.53.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

