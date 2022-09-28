Joule Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,222,027,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,713,757 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after buying an additional 8,961,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after buying an additional 7,800,237 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of KO traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.53. 593,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,232,324. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $244.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.
Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola
In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
