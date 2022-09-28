Joule Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 2,742 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Joule Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,405 shares of company stock worth $8,644,797 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.39. 114,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,360,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.33. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.83.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

