Joule Financial LLC Buys Shares of 20,612 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Joule Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,718,000 after acquiring an additional 737,944 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 613,063 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,340,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,722,139,000 after purchasing an additional 89,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,592,000 after purchasing an additional 84,831 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.64. 18,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,111. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $313.66 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.83.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

