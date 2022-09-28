Joule Financial LLC Invests $586,000 in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11,964.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,790,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,530 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,955,000 after purchasing an additional 199,104 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 653,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,797,000 after purchasing an additional 41,575 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,720,000 after acquiring an additional 81,797 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.35. 35,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,201. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $138.60 and a 1 year high of $169.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.47.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

