Joule Financial LLC Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 87,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Joule Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Joule Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCM. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,825.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,356,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,729 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,041.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 541,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after acquiring an additional 493,751 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,368,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,984,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,303.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 288,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 276,880 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,964. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $21.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22.

