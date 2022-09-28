Joule Financial LLC Takes $300,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 21,901 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Airbnb by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb Price Performance

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $125,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $125,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $313,225.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 240,981 shares in the company, valued at $30,192,509.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 833,644 shares of company stock worth $95,196,464. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.86. The stock had a trading volume of 81,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.06.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

