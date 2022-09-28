Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Trading Down 8.2%

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.08. 219,506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 221,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Journey Energy Trading Up 4.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

