JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Marks Wealth LLC

Marks Wealth LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 6.0% of Marks Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $812,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 664,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,420,000 after buying an additional 149,414 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 44,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 25,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 354,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,833,000 after buying an additional 122,126 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

BATS:JPST opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.16.

