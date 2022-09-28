Karpas Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIPC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $66,124,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,538,000 after acquiring an additional 873,382 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $49,813,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1,991.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,948,000 after purchasing an additional 289,637 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,898,000 after purchasing an additional 258,946 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Down 1.5 %

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:BIPC traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.60. 2,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,763. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.89. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $53.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.