Karpas Strategies LLC Buys 7,522 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Karpas Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Cimpress makes up about 1.2% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Karpas Strategies LLC owned about 0.33% of Cimpress worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Cimpress from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Cimpress Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.94. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,001. Cimpress plc has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $97.91. The company has a market cap of $678.07 million, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.19.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.07. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $722.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cimpress

(Get Rating)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.