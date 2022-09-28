Karpas Strategies LLC Sells 396 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Karpas Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,668 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,387,000 after buying an additional 1,110,848 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,083,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,607,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,585,000 after purchasing an additional 259,773 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,474,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,610,000 after purchasing an additional 479,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,599,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,297. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.55. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.58.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

