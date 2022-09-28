Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 190.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Performance

KWHIY stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.85. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

Get Kawasaki Heavy Industries alerts:

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter engines and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.