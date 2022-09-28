Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (KMF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on October 7th

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Trading Up 2.3 %

KMF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,943. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

