Keanu Inu (KEANU) One Day Volume Tops $9,932.00

Keanu Inu (KEANU) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Keanu Inu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keanu Inu has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Keanu Inu has a total market cap of $410,089.00 and $9,932.00 worth of Keanu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010911 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Keanu Inu Profile

Keanu Inu’s genesis date was May 9th, 2021. Keanu Inu’s total supply is 52,488,742,099,401,800 coins. The Reddit community for Keanu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/keanuInu. Keanu Inu’s official Twitter account is @InuKeanu.

Keanu Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Keanu Inu ($KEANU) is a fully decentralized, peer-to-peer digital currency, owned in whole by its community with instant rewards for holders.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keanu Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keanu Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keanu Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

