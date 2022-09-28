Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.
