Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $177,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $42.32 and a twelve month high of $56.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.17.

