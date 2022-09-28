Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises about 1.8% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,167,000 after buying an additional 14,244,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,295,000 after buying an additional 11,394,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,115,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,906,000 after buying an additional 6,120,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $74.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.58.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.