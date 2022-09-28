Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Global X FinTech ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X FinTech ETF stock opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.37. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $53.07.

