Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $991,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.0% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,203.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 122,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 113,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 139,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $181.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $180.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.01 and its 200-day moving average is $205.01.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

