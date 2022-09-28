Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $252.68 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $247.38 and a one year high of $302.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.94.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

