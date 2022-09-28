Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 20,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 155,022 shares.The stock last traded at $9.78 and had previously closed at $9.77.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 144.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 586,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 346,591 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at $7,667,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 0.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 504,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at $2,131,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 35.5% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 1,387,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after buying an additional 363,303 shares in the last quarter.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

