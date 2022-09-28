Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Raises Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Kilroy Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Kilroy Realty has a payout ratio of 123.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kilroy Realty to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $40.74 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,652,000 after buying an additional 75,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,035,000 after acquiring an additional 811,897 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,247,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,201,000 after acquiring an additional 399,435 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,565,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,947,000 after acquiring an additional 194,833 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,233,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,277,000 after purchasing an additional 37,655 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

