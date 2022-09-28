Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Powers Advisory Group LLC

Powers Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.23. The company had a trading volume of 45,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,575. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.69 and a 200 day moving average of $130.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

