Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Kingdee International Software Group Trading Down 8.1 %
OTCMKTS:KGDEY traded down $12.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.67. 563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.73 and a 200 day moving average of $201.01. Kingdee International Software Group has a twelve month low of $133.02 and a twelve month high of $353.21.
About Kingdee International Software Group
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingdee International Software Group (KGDEY)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Receive News & Ratings for Kingdee International Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingdee International Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.