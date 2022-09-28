Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Kingdee International Software Group Trading Down 8.1 %

OTCMKTS:KGDEY traded down $12.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.67. 563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.73 and a 200 day moving average of $201.01. Kingdee International Software Group has a twelve month low of $133.02 and a twelve month high of $353.21.

About Kingdee International Software Group

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business and Others, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business and Others segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

