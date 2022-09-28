Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KNTE shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.
