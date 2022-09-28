Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KNTE shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinnate Biopharma Stock Performance

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

NASDAQ KNTE opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of -0.30. Kinnate Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Featured Articles

