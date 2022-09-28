KINS Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KINZU) Stock Price Up 8.3%

KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU – Get Rating) shares rose 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $11.07. Approximately 105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

KINS Technology Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KINS Technology Group stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in KINS Technology Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

KINS Technology Group Company Profile

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

