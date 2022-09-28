Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the August 31st total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 552,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KIGRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kion Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €48.00 ($48.98) to €26.00 ($26.53) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €63.00 ($64.29) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Kion Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kion Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Kion Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,020. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kion Group has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $29.30.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Featured Articles

