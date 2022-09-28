KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) is Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for 3.4% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of KLA worth $32,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in KLA by 10.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in KLA by 20.1% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 20,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in KLA by 20.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $8,190,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $2,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $127,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,916 shares of company stock worth $6,479,343 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLAC traded up $6.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $314.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,492. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.83 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $355.93 and its 200-day moving average is $343.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

