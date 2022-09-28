Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Update

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 431.3% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.2 %

KNRRY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 752,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,253. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.74. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $28.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNRRY shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft to €67.00 ($68.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €67.00 ($68.37) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €101.00 ($103.06) to €91.00 ($92.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

About Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

