Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.65

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 1606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.
