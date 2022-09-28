Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.65

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 1606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Korea Electric Power Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEP. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 249.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.