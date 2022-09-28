Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) rose 8.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.29. Approximately 254,140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,759,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

KOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.87.

The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

