Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Gap Up to $69.15

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.15, but opened at $71.91. Krystal Biotech shares last traded at $71.74, with a volume of 175 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KRYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.11.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

